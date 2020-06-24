Nwoya District Roads Committee Fails to Meet For One Year

In short
The Nwoya District Road Committee Chairperson, Simon Oyet, says whenever he calls for meetings some members don’t turn up. He says the District Works and Technical Services Secretary, Patrick Okello Oryema and District Engineer, Peter Okumu Anywar don’t show up for the meetings, which makes it difficult for them to proceed.
Nwoya District Roads Committee Fails to Meet For One Year24 Jun 2020, 11:25 Comments 124 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Science and technology Agriculture Local government Updates
