145 million Shillings has so far been recovered from six civil servants implicated in the misappropriation of the fund since the intervention of Jovrine Kalisa, the Deputy National Coordinator of PDM.
Nwoya District Yet to Recover Swindled PDM Funds
State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny (holding papers) witnesses the disbursement of PDM funds to beneficiaries at DFCU Bank in Gulu City early this month.
