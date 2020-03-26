Dominic Ochola
Nwoya Rehabilitates 95Km of Rural Roads to Boost Agriculture Production

Nwoya District LC 5 Chairperson, Patrick Okello Oryema - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Nwoya District Chairperson Patrick Okello Oryema explains that the roads are expected to connect remote agriculture productive areas in Alero, Lungulu, Anaka and Purongo Sub-Counties to neighbouring markets in Amuru, Gulu and the entire Acholi sub region.

 

Mentioned: International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Project for the Restoration of Livelihoods in the Northern Region – PRELNOR.

