Julius Ocungi
18:15

Nwoya Residents Task UWA to Expedite Installation of Electric Fence

5 Jul 2022, 18:10 Comments 77 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Northern Human rights Agriculture Updates
A man looks at the section of electric fence installed around Murchison falls National Park in Purongo Subcounty in Nwoya District.

In short
UWA had planned to erect electric fences on the National Park’s border with the sub-counties of Purongo, Got Apwoyo, Anaka, Koch Goma, and Koch Lii all in Nwoya District.

 

