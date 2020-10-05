Michael Ojok
18:22

Nwoya's Young Elephants FC Seek UGX17m to Prepare for FUFA Big League Qualifier

5 Oct 2020, 18:19 Comments 64 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Sport Politics Business and finance Updates

In short
The winner in the two home and away basis game tie will face the winner in a similar tie from West Nile region where the overall winner then qualifies to play in Uganda's second tier football league, the FUFA Big League in the forthcoming season.

 

Tagged with: Nwoya's Young Elephants seek 17m for final FUFA Big League qualifications
Mentioned: FUFA Big League FUFA Big League qualifiers Young Elephants FC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.