Agnes Atwooki, the NSWC Jinja area Principal Public Relations Officer told URN that Jinja, one of the country’s oldest towns, had heavy capacity underground sewerage lines. However, over time, road contractors have left the lines leaking without making any attempts to refurbish them after completing their road works.
NWSC Faults Road Contractors for Exposing Sewer Lines
20 Jun 2020
