NWSC, KCCA Move to Improve Hygiene

In short
Addressing journalists on Sunday, the NWSC Managing Director Silver Mugisha said that they will work jointly with KCCA on hygiene management. Mugisha also urged the public to practice proper personal hygiene, wash hands with soap and clean water after using the toilet and boil drinking water.
NWSC, KCCA Move to Improve Hygiene13 Jan 2019, 15:05 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
National Water and Sewage Corporation MD, Dr. Mugisha Sliver
