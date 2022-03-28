Kimbowa Ivan
NWSC Seek Euro 45 Million to Complete Katosi Water Distribution Lines Top story

28 Mar 2022, 18:27 Comments 200 Views Mukono, Uganda Environment Business and finance Science and technology Editorial
Katosi water laboratory

Katosi water laboratory

In short
The NWSC Managing Director, Eng. Silver Mugisha revealed on Monday that water is ready for use but they are still constrained by a lack of funds to connect it to distant areas.

 

