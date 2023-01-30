NWSC Set to Increase Water Supply in Kasese

In short
Peter Ebwaat, the Manager NWSC Kasese branch says that there is increasing demand for water services in the municipality, which prompted the corporation to explore various ways to meet the demands. Ebwaat is hopeful that the new water pump station will produce about 3.5-3.6 million liters daily.
