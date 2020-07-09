Brian Luwaga
22:19

NWSC Struggles to Collect UGX 857m Accrued Arrears in Luweero

9 Jul 2020, 22:08 Comments 103 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Analysis
A water reservoir in Luweero town council

A water reservoir in Luweero town council

In short
The report shows that water bills amounting to 857 million shillings including arrears accumulated before the lockdown remain unpaid by residents and institutions in the areas of Zirobwe, Wobulenzi, Bombo, Nakasongola and Luweero town councils.

 

Tagged with: covid 19 lock down unpaid water bills waive
Mentioned: National Water and Sewerage Corporation

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.