NWSC Struggles to Collect UGX 857m Accrued Arrears in Luweero

In short
The report shows that water bills amounting to 857 million shillings including arrears accumulated before the lockdown remain unpaid by residents and institutions in the areas of Zirobwe, Wobulenzi, Bombo, Nakasongola and Luweero town councils.
NWSC Struggles to Collect UGX 857m Accrued Arrears in Luweero9 Jul 2020
In short
Tagged with: covid 19 lock down unpaid water bills waive
Mentioned: National Water and Sewerage Corporation
