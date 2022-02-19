Fr Kasule Thomas CENTENARY
16:50

NWSC, Umeme Disconnect Lukaya Market Over 3 Million Debt

19 Feb 2022, 16:45 Comments 159 Views Lukaya Road Toll Market, Masaka Road, Lukaya, Uganda Business and finance Health Local government Updates
New Lukaya Government Market that was disconected from Electricity and Water Supply

New Lukaya Government Market that was disconected from Electricity and Water Supply

In short
The market owes 1.7 Million Shillings to NWSC and 1.2 Shillings to UMEME Limited. The disconnection of the utilities has left vendors counting losses.

 

Tagged with: Lukaya Market
Mentioned: Lukaya Town Council Ministry of Local Government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.