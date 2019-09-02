NWSC’s Mugisha Replaces Baryamureeba as UBTEB Boss

In short
Dr. Mugisha, who represents Federation of Uganda Employers, is replacing Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, a celebrated educationist. The other appointees are Professor Umar Kakumba, the first Deputy Vice Chancellor Makerere University who will represent public Universities while Professor Mauda Kamatenesi, the Vice Chancellor Bishop Stuart University will represent private Universities.
NWSC’s Mugisha Replaces Baryamureeba as UBTEB Boss2 Sep 2019, 15:19 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha New UBTEB Boss
Mentioned: National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board –UBTEB
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.