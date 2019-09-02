Davidson Ndyabahika
NWSC’s Mugisha Replaces Baryamureeba as UBTEB Boss

2 Sep 2019
Dr. Mugisha, who represents Federation of Uganda Employers, is replacing Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, a celebrated educationist. The other appointees are Professor Umar Kakumba, the first Deputy Vice Chancellor Makerere University who will represent public Universities while Professor Mauda Kamatenesi, the Vice Chancellor Bishop Stuart University will represent private Universities.

 

