Nyakabande Holding Center Will Not Reopen-Minister

Esther Anyakun, Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees said on Tuesday that re-opening Nyakabande holding center is impossible.
Nyakabande Holding Center Will Not Reopen-Minister26 Oct 2022, 08:42 Comments 141 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Updates
Refugees being served cooked maize seeds at Nyakabande holding center early this month (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
