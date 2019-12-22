Nyakagyeme Locals Bitter over Collapsed Bridge

In short
Wilson Agaba, a concerned resident says that the collapse of the bridge paralyzed has left them in miserable life with no motor vehicle accessing their area. Agaba says that energetic men had turned the bridge into a source of income by charging between shillings 2000-5000 per person to helping them to cross.
Nyakagyeme Locals Bitter over Collapsed Bridge22 Dec 2019, 17:26 Comments 151 Views Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: bridge
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.