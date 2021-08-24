Nyakato Finishes 4th in 1500M Race at World Deaf Championship

In short
The athlete went for a double at the event, 800m and 1500M. She will now shift focus to the 800m race, which is her area of expertise if she is to win any medal in the ongoing World Deaf championship.
Nyakato Finishes 4th in 1500M Race at World Deaf Championship24 Aug 2021, 21:25 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
