Nyamitanga Technical Institute Wants Education Minister to Fulfil UGX 2bn Pledge

In short
Mrs. Museveni in 2019 pledged to support the institute for the construction of a six-storied classroom block.
Nyamitanga Technical Institute Wants Education Minister to Fulfil UGX 2bn Pledge19 Nov 2022, 10:18 Comments 88 Views Mbarara, Uganda Education Updates
Ketty Lamaro the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education arrives to officiate the first graduation of Nyamitanga Technical Institute since its founding in 1953
In short
Tagged with: 2 BN PLEDGE
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.