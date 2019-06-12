Kukunda Judith
Nyanzi Asks Court to Reject Mak Testimony

12 Jun 2019
Dr Stella Nyanzi at the Civil Division of High Court

In short
However, appearing before Justice Lydia Mugambe of High Court Civil Division, Nyanzi through her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde told court to reject the affidavit of Abunyang which the University is using to challenge its failure to pay Nyanzi all her emoluments arising from the illegal suspension.

 

