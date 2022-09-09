Nyege-Nyege Fest Preparations Continue Despite Uncertainty

In short
Controversy arose when Parliament called for the cancellation of the event, which, according to legislators, is a forum for promoting immorality. Although Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says the event has been cleared to take place under strict guidelines, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has insisted on the cancellation.
Nyege-Nyege Fest Preparations Continue Despite Uncertainty9 Sep 2022, 09:24 Comments 56 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
