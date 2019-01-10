Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Nyendo Market Choking Over Uncollected Garbage

John Ssendago, the Chairperson Nyendo Market Vendors Association standing a heap of uncollected garbage. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
Juma Kasozi, one of vendors has told URN that they try the best to collect all the trash to the available garbage collection center, but the municipal council teams are so reluctant at collecting it to the dumping site hence leaving it to accumulate in the market.

 

