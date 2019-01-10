Nyendo Market Choking Over Uncollected Garbage

In short
Juma Kasozi, one of vendors has told URN that they try the best to collect all the trash to the available garbage collection center, but the municipal council teams are so reluctant at collecting it to the dumping site hence leaving it to accumulate in the market.
Nyendo Market Choking Over Uncollected Garbage10 Jan 2019, 12:43 Comments 127 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Interview
John Ssendago, the Chairperson Nyendo Market Vendors Association standing a heap of uncollected garbage.
