Nyiragongo Eruption Destroyed 1,2000 Hectares of Crops-NGO

In short
Simplexe Malembe, the CONAPAC Program Manager and Advocacy Officer revealed on Wednesday evening that 1,200 hectares of crops were ravaged, according to the findings from their survey. Malembe says that the affected crops include Irish potatoes, beans, maize, bananas, sweet potatoes and vegetables among others.
Nyiragongo Eruption Destroyed 1,2000 Hectares of Crops-NGO17 Jun 2021, 07:01 Comments 59 Views Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mount Nyiragongo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.