Joseph Onyango
16:55

Obalanga LRA War Victims Unhappy With Gov't

16 Jun 2018, 13:00 Comments 246 Views Amuria, Uganda Crime Report
Arrow boys monument in Obalanga Onyango

In short
During prayers at Obalanga LRA war victims mass grave site attended by hundreds of Christians on Friday where 365 people lay at rest on 15th June 2003 to 2004, the aggrieved people demanded answers from their leaders on governments position.

 

