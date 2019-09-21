In short
Obasanjo said that he was in the country earlier in the year and talked to Museveni about ways to resolving the issue and pushed for a quick resolution. He also commended Uganda for releasing up to 32 Rwandans who were in Ugandan prisons.
Obasanjo Commends Museveni for Taking Step to Solve Row with Rwanda 21 Sep 2019
