OBB Leaders Remind President Museveni To Honour Pledges To The Kingdom

During his installation, President Museveni pledged to provide an official car, security detail and construct a palace for the Omundhingiya. But the kingdom prime minister, Wilson Mubulya, says that seven years down the road none of the promises has materialized.
2 Jun 2021 Bundibugyo, Uganda
OBB village and parish chiefs want president Museveni to honour pledges he made to the King and the Kingdom
