Obongi Ferry to Resume Operations After Over Two Years

In short
Allan Ssempebwa, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) communications manager told Uganda Radio Network-URN in an interview on Friday that they intend to complete the few remaining works before the end of February this year such that the vessel resumes operations. According to Ssempebwa, the works delayed due to funding challenges they have been experiencing.
Obongi Ferry to Resume Operations After Over Two Years13 Jan 2023, 17:49 Comments 57 Views Obongi, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Northern Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.