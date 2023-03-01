In short
In July 2020, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) suspended the operations of the vessel that connects Obongi to Adjumani district in the West Nile subregion when the water volumes in the Albert Nile increased and submerged the pier.
Obongi-Sinyanya Ferry Resumes Operations After Two and Half Year Suspension
1 Mar 2023
