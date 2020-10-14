Candia Stephen
11:55

Obongi Town Council Leaders Stuck with Flood Victims

14 Oct 2020, 11:53 Comments 41 Views Obongi, Uganda Human rights Security Local government Report
Some of the flood water affected families being briefed by local leaders at Obongi primary school.

In short
The victims are from the three villages of Namusambya, Town East and Kilamin neighbouring Obongi Ferry landing site. They sought temporary shelter at the school after their homes were submerged by the floods.

 

