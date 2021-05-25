Alex Otto
20:09

Obore Returns to Office a Day after Kadaga’s Defeat

25 May 2021, 20:08 Comments 272 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Chris Ariko Obore and Jacob Oulanyah at the CPA directors office

Chris Ariko Obore and Jacob Oulanyah at the CPA directors office

In short
Although the Parliamentary Commission led by Kadaga, recruited Obore, the Inspectorate of Government noted that he did not have the requisite qualifications for the job, at the time of his recruitment. According to the job advert, the applicants were required to hold an Honors Degree in media and a Masters' Degree in a relevant field.

 

Tagged with: Chris Ariko Obore Jacob Oulanyah Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga forced leave
Mentioned: Judiciary Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.