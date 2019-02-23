Observer, URA in Talks over Tax Dispute

In short
On Wednesday, URA sealed off the offices of The Observer at Tagore Crescent in Kamwokya Kampala for alleged non-tax compliance. A team of URA enforcement officers stormed the offices and locked the main gates with seals.
Observer, URA in Talks over Tax Dispute23 Feb 2019, 12:04 Comments 114 Views Court Report
Closed Offices of the Observer Media Company at Crescent Tagore Road in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.