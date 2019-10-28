In short
In 2013, even before its recognition, subjects of the Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba held protests against the rituals and cultural functions of the Rwenzururu Kingdom that were being held in Bundibugyo district.
Subsequently police blocked Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-ngoma from proceeding to Bundibugyo to carry out any cultural functions.
