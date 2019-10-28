Kule Jerome Bitswande
Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba Making Amends with Rwenzururu Kingdom Top story

28 Oct 2019, 07:07 Comments 273 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Politics Misc Analysis
Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba Administration House

In 2013, even before its recognition, subjects of the Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba held protests against the rituals and cultural functions of the Rwenzururu Kingdom that were being held in Bundibugyo district.
Subsequently police blocked Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-ngoma from proceeding to Bundibugyo to carry out any cultural functions.

 

