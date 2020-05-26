In short
Speaking from the royal palace in Mirambi Sub County on Thursday, the Kingdom Spokesperson Reverend Geoffrey Kyomuhendo told URN that out of His wisdom, Omudingiya Kamya had guided that the coronation celebrations be suspended until 2021.
Obudingiya Bwa Bwamba Calls off This Year's Coronation Anniversary Celebrations26 May 2020, 16:49 Comments 100 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Misc Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: Obudingiya Bwa Bwamba (OBB) bwamba coronation
Mentioned: Obudingiya Bwa Bwamba (OBB)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.