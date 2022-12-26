Emmy Daniel Ojara
15:04

OC Arrested For Shooting Reveler Dead, Critically Injuring Another

26 Dec 2022, 14:50 Comments 207 Views Omoro, Uganda Human rights Security Northern Breaking news
David Ongom Mudong. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Innocent Okello, an eyewitness, says that the incident happened at around 4:00 am on boxing day in front of Corner House Night Club where revelers were merrymaking. Okello explained that the lone officer sighted the rowdy crowd and met resistance when he tried to disperse them.

 

Tagged with: Sergeant Christopher Okot
Mentioned: Omoro Central Police Station

