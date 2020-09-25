In short
The committee which is chaired by Makindye East MP Ibrahim Kasozi summoned 73 people currently occupying the departed Asians properties located in Masaka to probe them on how they eventually acquired then from the initial owners.
Occupants Struggle to Defend Possession of Departed Asians Properties
25 Sep 2020
Parliamentary Committee on Commission Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises-COSASE interviewing occupants of Departed Asians properties in Masaka
