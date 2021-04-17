Kato Joseph
19:11

Ochola Promotes 3000 Police Officers

17 Apr 2021, 19:00 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates

In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga explains that promotion was based on performance, current responsibility, leadership abilities, command abilities, time spent on rank, discipline, patriotism and integrity. Other considerations are length of service in the force, level of education, career courses attended, record of service and physical fitness among others.

 

Tagged with: IGP Martin Ochola

