Odo Tayebwa Appeals Against Election Petition Ruling

26 Oct 2021, 15:05 Comments 138 Views Court Report
Derrick Kabuura being congratulated by his supporters after the ruing

Tayebwa has appealed against the ruling raising 12 grounds. He contends that the learned trial Judge erred in law and fact when he struck out the visual audio evidence in support of the petition during the preliminary hearing.

 

