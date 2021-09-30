Odonga Otto Demands Refund of UGX4 million he Gave for Amuru Tourism Road

In short
In a letter dated 27th September this year, Otto claims that in July this year, he gave the Town Council the money to construct the road to his tourism site, to improve access to social services and open opportunities for other tourism investors, but that the road was never opened due to "bad local politics, irredentism and negative attitudes" among others.
Odonga Otto Demands Refund of UGX4 million he Gave for Amuru Tourism Road30 Sep 2021, 13:12 Comments 140 Views Amuru, Uganda Environment Politics Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.