Odongo: Non-Completion of Syllabus Affecting Performance

UNEB Executive Secretary DAn Odongo presents John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education with UACE results as Professor Mary Okwakol, the UNEB Board Chairperson looks on. Olive Nakatudde

UNEB Executive Secretary DAn Odongo presents John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education with UACE results as Professor Mary Okwakol, the UNEB Board Chairperson looks on.

Dan Nokrach Odongo, the Uganda National Examinations Board UNEB Executive Secretary says that in many Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education UACE centres, performance indicated inadequate syllabus coverage.

 

