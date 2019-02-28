Odongo: Non-Completion of Syllabus Affecting Performance

In short
Dan Nokrach Odongo, the Uganda National Examinations Board UNEB Executive Secretary says that in many Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education UACE centres, performance indicated inadequate syllabus coverage.
Odongo: Non-Completion of Syllabus Affecting Performance28 Feb 2019, 13:42 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
UNEB Executive Secretary DAn Odongo presents John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education with UACE results as Professor Mary Okwakol, the UNEB Board Chairperson looks on. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.