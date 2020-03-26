In short
Christopher Barugahare, the West Nile Region Police Commander, said they won’t comprise on the President’s directive, saying the officers are under instructions to confront whoever acts to the contrary.
Officers Storm Arua Town to Enforce Ban on Public Transport
Gun and Stick wielding security personnel patrolling Arua town streets to enforce ban on public transport on Thursday.
