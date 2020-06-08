Officials Trace 26 Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Patient in Kitgum

In short
The man, whose results were released on Friday, had reportedly been in the community for the past two weeks after being discharged from quarantine at Pandwong Health Center III. He was allegedly released from quarantine before getting his test results.
Officials Trace 26 Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Patient in Kitgum8 Jun 2020, 17:02 Comments 135 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
a medic uses infrared digital forehead thermometer to screen patients entering kitgum general hospital in kitgum municipality on thursday. photo by julius ocungi
In short
Tagged with: William Komakech, the Kitgum resident district commissioner simon Okongo Kitgum District Surveillance Focal Person
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.