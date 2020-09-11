In short
Opondo stresses that since 1996 when he started staying at Nasuuti he has never been attacked or had anybody walking through his gate to pick anything, and so thinks this is the beginning of Plan B the opposition talked about.
Ofwono Opondo Says Attack At His Home Is Opposition Plan B In Action
11 Sep 2020
Mentioned: Ofwono Opondo
