Ogwang Wants to Reduce Officials Who Travel to Games, Give their Money to Athletes

In short
While presiding over the event, Ogwang said that he realized that officials whom he referred to as “visitors” travel in big numbers to sports events and use resources that would have been channeled to facilitate the athletes to put up an impeccable performance.
Ogwang Wants to Reduce Officials Who Travel to Games, Give their Money to Athletes2 Oct 2022, 14:07 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.