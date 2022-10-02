Fahad Muganga
Ogwang Wants to Reduce Officials Who Travel to Games, Give their Money to Athletes

minister ogwang with officials from ncs and chief whip

While presiding over the event, Ogwang said that he realized that officials whom he referred to as “visitors” travel in big numbers to sports events and use resources that would have been channeled to facilitate the athletes to put up an impeccable performance.

 

