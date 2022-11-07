Nebert Rugadya
Oil and Gas, Climate Funding Dominate Debate at COP27

7 Nov 2022 Kampala, Uganda

In short
US politician Al Gore attacked the World Bank and other lenders for failure to reform their financing system which has meant that because climate programs are funded more by governments, Africa borrows more expensively that the developed world.

 

