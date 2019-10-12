Mwesigwa Alon
16:06

Oil and Gas, Construction Push Up Industrial Sector Contribution to Economy

12 Oct 2019, 16:01 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
The iron and steel component has grow tremendously

The iron and steel component has grow tremendously

In short
According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), industry sector’s contribution to GDP jumped by 51.4% from Uganda shillings 18.7trillion to Shs 28.2 trillion as at 2016/17 financial year.

 

Tagged with: Ubos rebasing uganda's industrial sector

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.