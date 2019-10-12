In short
According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), industry sector’s contribution to GDP jumped by 51.4% from Uganda shillings 18.7trillion to Shs 28.2 trillion as at 2016/17 financial year.
Oil and Gas, Construction Push Up Industrial Sector Contribution to Economy
