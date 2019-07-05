In short
It is emerging that most of the health service providers cant not meet occupational safety standards as the country prepares to pump oil out of the ground.
Oil and Gas: How Prepared is the Health Sector? Top story5 Jul 2019, 21:18 Comments 206 Views Business and finance Health Misc Analysis
Health Minister, Ruth Aceng and Petroleum Authority Executive Director, Earnest Rubondo at Serena Hotel Kampala
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.