In short
According to the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, PAU, Investments in the sector were worth 500 million dollars last year, which was almost double the figures for 2019.
"The year 2022 is going to commence the period of three years of intense infrastructure development in preparation for first oil in 2025," says EC Rubondo
Oil And Gas Investments To Total UGX 11 Trillion in 2022 - PAU
12 Jan 2022
Tagged with: Oil and gas
