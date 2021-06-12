Michael Wambi
16:44

Oil and Gas: New Licensing Roadmap Set As Gov’t Woos Oil Investors

12 Jun 2021, 16:43 Comments 137 Views Business and finance Parliament Science and technology Updates

In short
Director Petroleum Exploration Development and Production Department, Honey Malinga says the grant of exploration licenses expected to take place at the end of this year.

 

Tagged with: Oi and gas in Uganda RFQ Uganda Second round oil licesning albertine graben refinery consortium
Mentioned: African Energy Chamber CNOOC Uganda Limited TOTAL UGANDA Total EP and Total Uganda LTD

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.