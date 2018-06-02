In short
Jolly Kyomuhendo is one of the few female welders waiting to be employed in the oil and gas sector developments in the Albertine.
Oil and Gas: Joy Kyomuhendo Defies Odds as Female Welder Top story2 Jun 2018, 18:20 Comments 164 Views Business and finance Analysis
Many girls and women would fear the wlding flash but Jolly Kyomuhendo has found a career in welding Login to license this image from 1$.
