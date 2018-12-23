David Rupiny
Oil: Recoverable Costs To Hit UGX3.7 Trillion In 2019

23 Dec 2018
The 3.7 trillion shillings will be a sharp increase in recoverable costs from 483 million dollars recorded in 2018. The 3.7 trillion shillings is about the works and transport budget.

 

