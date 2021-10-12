In short
While the discovery of oil and gas in Albertine have raised fear of a likely resource curse , some residents in Hoima and Buliisa districts say they are witnessing some transformation even before oil comes out of the ground.
Oil Curse Or No Curse : Life Is Changing in Hoima and Buliisa Districts Top story12 Oct 2021, 19:20 Comments 161 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Analysis
The runway at Hoima's Kabaale International Airport. Bunyoros districts have begun to reap benefits from instructures being constructed for oil and gas development in the Albertine
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) Petroleuem Authority of Uganda Petroluem Directorate
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.