Oil Exports Key for Uganda to Handle Growing Debt – BoU

In short

In the report, the Central Bank indicates that Uganda’s public debt stock will grow from current USD 10.74 billion (39 trillion Shillings) to USD 13.4 billion Shillings (49 trillion Shillings) in the 2019/20 financial year. This translates into a rise from 42.2 per cent to 45.7 per cent of GDP in 2019/20.