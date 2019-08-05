Mwesigwa Alon
15:09

Oil Exports Key for Uganda to Handle Growing Debt – BoU

5 Aug 2019, 15:09 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
BOU Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

BOU Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

In short
In the report, the Central Bank indicates that Uganda’s public debt stock will grow from current USD 10.74 billion (39 trillion Shillings) to USD 13.4 billion Shillings (49 trillion Shillings) in the 2019/20 financial year. This translates into a rise from 42.2 per cent to 45.7 per cent of GDP in 2019/20.

 

Tagged with: Bank of Uganda uganda debt sustainability

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.