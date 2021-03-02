Oil Palm Growing Threatening Food Security in Buvuma

In short
George William Telebajo, another resident says the project took advantage of the poverty in Buvuma to trick them into selling their land cheaply. He notes that several residents have ended up in jail for stealing food while others are now sleeping in wooden cubical at landing sites.
Some of the banana plantation gardens abandoned by farmers after they were compansented at Busamuzi sub county.
